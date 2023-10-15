Toyota to Cancel Orders for Raize Hybrid after Daihatsu Misconduct

Reuters file photo

A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem, Belgium, November 25, 2022.

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. will cancel orders received from customers for the hybrid model of the Raize small SUV, informed sources said Saturday.

This is because there is no prospect of resumption of the model’s production amid a prolonged investigation into crash test misconduct found at Daihatsu Motor Co., the model’s manufacturer and a unit of Toyota, according to the sources.

Daihatsu will also cancel orders for the hybrid model of the Rocky small SUV, the same type as Toyota’s Raize.

The Raize and Rocky hybrids are both assembled at Daihatsu plants. In May, Daihatsu said it found irregularities in the certification procedures for side crash tests and suspended related models’ shipments and sales. A third-party committee is investigating the problem to determine its cause.

The order cancellations are expected to affect tens of thousands of units.

On Saturday, Toyota car dealers started to call on customers who have ordered the Raize hybrid to change to other car models.

The Raize and Rocky hybrids were released in November 2021 and their cumulative sales have reached about 78,000 units.