Japan to Revoke Car Inspection Licenses for 12 Bigmotor Outlets

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government plans to revoke the designation as private vehicle inspection stations for 12 shops run by major used car dealer Bigmotor Co. over its fraudulent auto insurance claims, transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday.

Saito said that the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry will impose administrative penalties on car repair and maintenance plants at 34 Bigmotor outlets across the country, including the 12 to be given the heaviest punishment.

The ministry will formally adopt the penalties after presenting the plans to regional transport bureaus on Friday and hearing opinions from the company on Oct. 20.