Fraud Suspected in Over 30％ of Bigmotor Insurance Claims

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Investigations by four major Japanese nonlife insurance companies have so far found that fraud is suspected in about 17,000, or over 30%, of about 53,000 insurance claims filed by scandal-tainted used car dealer Bigmotor Co., it was learned Saturday.

The insurance companies — Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. — are investigating a total of about 200,000 claims filed by Bigmotor.

The suspected fraudulent claims were discovered between late August and late September.

The proportion of such claims exceeded the 15.1% in Bigmotor’s investigation report released in July.

In the report, Bigmotor admitted wrongdoing in 1,275 of its 8,427 insurance claims since November last year.