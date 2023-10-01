- COMPANIES
Fraud Suspected in Over 30％ of Bigmotor Insurance Claims
16:18 JST, October 1, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Investigations by four major Japanese nonlife insurance companies have so far found that fraud is suspected in about 17,000, or over 30%, of about 53,000 insurance claims filed by scandal-tainted used car dealer Bigmotor Co., it was learned Saturday.
The insurance companies — Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. — are investigating a total of about 200,000 claims filed by Bigmotor.
The suspected fraudulent claims were discovered between late August and late September.
The proportion of such claims exceeded the 15.1% in Bigmotor’s investigation report released in July.
In the report, Bigmotor admitted wrongdoing in 1,275 of its 8,427 insurance claims since November last year.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
-
Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
-
Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
-
Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July