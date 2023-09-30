- COMPANIES
Experimental Drone Delivery of Yoshinoya’s Gyudon Conducted in Ishikawa Pref.; ‘As Good as Eating at the Restaurant’
12:55 JST, September 30, 2023
A demonstration experiment of using a drone to deliver Gyudon beef bowls from a Yoshinoya restaurant was conducted in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.
It was the first time a drone delivery experiment was conducted from a Yoshinoya parking lot. Yamanashi Prefecture-based Next Delivery, which will launch a drone-based shopping service in the city in November, conducted the experiment.
On Sept. 12, a drone took off from a Yoshinoya in Komatsu and delivered a box containing four regular-sized beef bowls that weighs 1.7 kg to a site about 2.5 kilometers away. A company employee in Hakusan of the prefecture who ate a beef bowl upon its arrival said, “It was warm and as good as eating at the restaurant.”
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
-
Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
-
China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
-
Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July