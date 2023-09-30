Experimental Drone Delivery of Yoshinoya’s Gyudon Conducted in Ishikawa Pref.; ‘As Good as Eating at the Restaurant’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A drone carrying a box containing beef bowls flies in a Yoshinoya parking lot in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

A demonstration experiment of using a drone to deliver Gyudon beef bowls from a Yoshinoya restaurant was conducted in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

It was the first time a drone delivery experiment was conducted from a Yoshinoya parking lot. Yamanashi Prefecture-based Next Delivery, which will launch a drone-based shopping service in the city in November, conducted the experiment.

On Sept. 12, a drone took off from a Yoshinoya in Komatsu and delivered a box containing four regular-sized beef bowls that weighs 1.7 kg to a site about 2.5 kilometers away. A company employee in Hakusan of the prefecture who ate a beef bowl upon its arrival said, “It was warm and as good as eating at the restaurant.”