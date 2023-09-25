- COMPANIES
Maker of Dassai Sake Holds Ceremony for Completion of New York Brewery; Brand Name in U.S. is Dassai Blue
14:33 JST, September 25, 2023
NEW YORK — Asahi Shuzo Co., known for its Dassai sake brand, held a ceremony Saturday to celebrate the completion of its new brewery in New York State, and will begin selling Dassai Blue — a junmai daiginjo sake — at retailors and restaurants in the state on Monday.
More than 400 people, including wholesalers and farmers, gathered for the ceremony.
“We want to aim for a quality that surpasses Japanese Dassai by combining the cultures of Japan and the United States,” said Hiroshi Sakurai, 72, chairman of Yamaguchi Prefecture-based Asahi Shuzo.
Dassai Blue has a fruity taste and a lower alcohol content than Dassai. It is priced at $34.99 (about ¥5,200) for a 720 milliliter bottle made with rice polished until only 50% remains. The company will also consider selling more expensive versions, and hold tours of the brewery and tasting events starting in mid-October.
The brand name “Blue” is derived from the proverb “Blue comes out of indigo and is bluer than indigo,” which shows the intention to surpass Japanese-made Dassai.
Now that Dassai Blue is being produced in the United States, the appeal of Dassai will be spread throughout the country more than before, a proprietor of Japanese restaurants in Australia said.
