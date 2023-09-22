Ticket Fares for New Hokuriku Shinkansen Line Extension Revealed

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Hokuriku Shinkansen train

East Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. submitted Friday to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry the fares for the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line between Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, and Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, set to open on March 16, 2024.

A reserved seat from Tokyo Station to Tsuruga Station will cost ¥16,360 while it will cost ¥15,810 between Tokyo and Fukui stations and ¥11,870 between Nagano and Tsuruga stations.

For non-reserved seats, the fare will be ¥15,830 between Tokyo and Tsuruga, ¥15,280 between Tokyo and Fukui and ¥11,340 between Nagano and Tsuruga.