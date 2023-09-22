- COMPANIES
Iphone 15 Goes on Sale in Japan
17:29 JST, September 22, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 15 smartphone series went on sale in Japan on Friday.
While the prices of the new models are higher than the previous iPhone series due partly to a weaker yen, the iPhone 15 series features improved camera functions. Also, the charging terminal has been changed from Apple’s own format to “USB type-C,” which is also used in other companies’ devices.
Four products hit the shelves Friday, including the standard iPhone 15 model, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The direct sale prices of the standard iPhone 15 start at ¥124,800, ¥5,000 higher than the previous iPhone 14 series unveiled in September last year.
