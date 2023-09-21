- COMPANIES
Nippon TV to Make Studio Ghibli Its Subsidiary
16:11 JST, September 21, 2023
Nippon Television Network Corp. will make Studio Ghibli its subsidiary, Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. announced on Thursday.
Studio Ghibli is as an animation production company known for producing popular movies such as “My Neighbor Tororo” and “Spirited Away.”
