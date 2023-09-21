Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
  • COMPANIES

Nippon TV to Make Studio Ghibli Its Subsidiary

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Ghbibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:11 JST, September 21, 2023

Nippon Television Network Corp. will make Studio Ghibli its subsidiary, Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. announced on Thursday.

Studio Ghibli is as an animation production company known for producing popular movies such as “My Neighbor Tororo” and “Spirited Away.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING