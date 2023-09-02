- COMPANIES
Ceremony Held for Rapidus Plant in Hokkaido
16:42 JST, September 2, 2023
CHITOSE, Hokkaido (Jiji Press) — Chipmaker Rapidus Corp. held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a plant in Chitose in Hokkaido.
Tokyo-based Rapidus aims to produce next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers, which are used in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence.
The government is committed to continued support for Rapidus, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the ceremony.
“Rapidus is a project that holds the key to Japan’s international competitiveness in the future,” Nishimura said. “We want to make [the project] successful at any cost.”
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
-
Japan to Boost Cooperation with Africa on Critical Minerals to Strengthen Economic Security, Supply Chain
-
Recycled Shinkansen Trains Back in Swing as Baseball Bats
-
Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High
-
Seibu Department Store in Tokyo May Face Strike from Thursday
JN ACCESS RANKING