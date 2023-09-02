Ceremony Held for Rapidus Plant in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rapidus Corp. President and CEO Atsuyoshi Koike breaks ground at a ceremony in Chitose, Hokkaido, on Friday.

CHITOSE, Hokkaido (Jiji Press) — Chipmaker Rapidus Corp. held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a plant in Chitose in Hokkaido.

Tokyo-based Rapidus aims to produce next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers, which are used in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The government is committed to continued support for Rapidus, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the ceremony.

“Rapidus is a project that holds the key to Japan’s international competitiveness in the future,” Nishimura said. “We want to make [the project] successful at any cost.”