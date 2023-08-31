Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
Sogo & Seibu Labor Union Goes on Strike; Parent Firm Seven & i OK’s Deal to Sell to U.S. Fund (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Seibu Ikebukuro outlet with shutters closed at business hours on Thursday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:48 JST, August 31, 2023

The labor union of Sogo & Seibu Co. went on strike on Thursday at the department store operator’s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro outlet in Tokyo in response to parent company Seven & i Holdings Co.’s plan to sell the firm on Friday.

The flagship store was temporarily closed on Thursday.

It is the first strike to be held at a major Japanese department store since 1962 when employees went on strike at the predecessor of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.

Meanwhile, Seven & i Holdings agreed to sell the department store chain to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group LLC on Friday at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Thursday.

