Sogo & Seibu Labor Union Goes on Strike; Parent Firm Seven & i OK’s Deal to Sell to U.S. Fund (UPDATE 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Seibu Ikebukuro outlet with shutters closed at business hours on Thursday morning.

The labor union of Sogo & Seibu Co. went on strike on Thursday at the department store operator’s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro outlet in Tokyo in response to parent company Seven & i Holdings Co.’s plan to sell the firm on Friday.

The flagship store was temporarily closed on Thursday.

It is the first strike to be held at a major Japanese department store since 1962 when employees went on strike at the predecessor of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.

Meanwhile, Seven & i Holdings agreed to sell the department store chain to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group LLC on Friday at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Thursday.