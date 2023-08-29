- COMPANIES
Toyota to Gradually Resume Normal Operations Wednesday; Parts System Glitch Had Halted Assembly Lines
21:24 JST, August 29, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. announced Tuesday night that it had halted the operation of 28 lines at all 14 of its plants in Japan that produce finished vehicles, after having halted lines at 12 of the plants that morning.
The company said it was unable to secure necessary parts due to a malfunction in the system that manages parts orders.
The company also said that it will gradually return to normal production from Wednesday morning after it secures a prospect of procuring parts through an alternative system.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
-
Japan to Boost Cooperation with Africa on Critical Minerals to Strengthen Economic Security, Supply Chain
-
China Curbs Gallium Exports Amid Semiconductor Tensions
-
Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High
-
Recycled Shinkansen Trains Back in Swing as Baseball Bats
JN ACCESS RANKING