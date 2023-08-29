Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
Toyota to Gradually Resume Normal Operations Wednesday; Parts System Glitch Had Halted Assembly Lines

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Toyota Motor’s Motomachi plant is seen in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday.

21:24 JST, August 29, 2023

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Tuesday night that it had halted the operation of 28 lines at all 14 of its plants in Japan that produce finished vehicles, after having halted lines at 12 of the plants that morning.

The company said it was unable to secure necessary parts due to a malfunction in the system that manages parts orders.

The company also said that it will gradually return to normal production from Wednesday morning after it secures a prospect of procuring parts through an alternative system.

