SoftBank Group Logs 477.6-B.-Yen in Net Loss in April-June
16:51 JST, August 8, 2023
Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)—SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that it suffered a consolidated net loss of ¥477.6 billion in April-June.
Still, the figure was smaller than the year-before net loss of ¥3,162.7 billion.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Japanese technology conglomerate reported consolidated sales of ¥1,557.5 billion, down 0.9 pct year on year.
