Toyota President Koji Sato: Toyota to Continue ‘All-round Electrification Strategy’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Hita, Oita Prefecture.

Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato said the automaker will maintain its “all-round electrification strategy” for decarbonization in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The automotive giant’s strategy includes a variety of decarbonization options, such as electric and hybrid vehicles.

Sato expressed his intention to focus on the development of electric and fuel cell vehicles powered by hydrogen. “Ultimately there will be a balance between the two pillars of electricity and hydrogen,” he said.

Sato believes electric vehicles have the potential to increase people’s sense of value in cars. EVs “will make cars more interesting to drive,” he said, adding that Toyota will promote the development of “exactly the kind of EVs a car craftsman would make.”

Regarding hydrogen vehicles, he said, “We’ll probably proceed with commercial vehicles as the core. We’ll promote consumption [of hydrogen] in order to create a hydrogen society.”