ANA’s New Budget Carrier to Start with Narita-Bangkok Flights in Feb.
11:51 JST, August 3, 2023
TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press) — Major Japanese airline group ANA Holdings Inc. said Wednesday its new budget carrier, Air Japan, will launch its business with regular flights between Narita, near Tokyo, and Bangkok on Feb. 8 next year.
Air Japan, which distinguishes itself from low-cost carriers, aims to capture Japan-bound travel demand on medium-distance international routes by providing high-quality services at low costs.
A one-way ticket from Narita International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will start at ¥15,500, similar to levels for flights by conventional LCCs.
Air Japan will initially operate six round-trip flights per week, but it will add one more such flight by March.
The Narita-based new carrier plans to expand its flight routes in Southeast Asia and Oceania.
