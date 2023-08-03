ANA’s New Budget Carrier to Start with Narita-Bangkok Flights in Feb.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

ANA aircraft are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press) — Major Japanese airline group ANA Holdings Inc. said Wednesday its new budget carrier, Air Japan, will launch its business with regular flights between Narita, near Tokyo, and Bangkok on Feb. 8 next year.

Air Japan, which distinguishes itself from low-cost carriers, aims to capture Japan-bound travel demand on medium-distance international routes by providing high-quality services at low costs.

A one-way ticket from Narita International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will start at ¥15,500, similar to levels for flights by conventional LCCs.

Air Japan will initially operate six round-trip flights per week, but it will add one more such flight by March.

The Narita-based new carrier plans to expand its flight routes in Southeast Asia and Oceania.