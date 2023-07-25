Tokyo Disney Resort to Introduce New Priority Pass

Courtesy of Oriental Land Co.

A reservation is shown on Tokyo Disney Resort’s smartphone app.

Oriental Land Co., which operates Tokyo Disney Resort, will introduce a new priority pass at its theme parks on Wednesday as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The 40th Anniversary Priority Pass is a free service to let visitors enjoy some attractions at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea without having to stand in long lines, even during summer holidays when the parks are expected to be crowded.

After entering the parks, users should make a reservation for an attraction of their choice through Tokyo Disney Resort’s smartphone application. The time you can use the attraction will be decided on a first-come, first-served basis. When your turn comes, you can experience the attraction using an entrance exclusively for priority pass holders. The wait for pass holders will be shorter than usual.

The 14 attractions for which reservations can be made through the app include Space Mountain and Pooh’s Hunny Hunt at Tokyo Disneyland and Raising Spirits at Tokyo DisneySea.

The priority pass will replace FastPass, which also offered free priority entry but was discontinued by Oriental Land in June. The company has said the new service will be available until further notice.