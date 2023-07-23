Chocolate-free Kinoko no Yama to Hit the Summer Shelves

Courtesy of Meiji Co.

A limited-time chocolate-free version of Kinoko no Yama

For the first time since its debut in 1975, Kinoko no Yama will be available without chocolate caps, but only for a limited time.

Meiji Co. on Tuesday will launch a chocolate-free version of its signature chocolate confectionery, also known as Chocorooms overseas.

The company decided to market the product because chocolate sales are usually sluggish during the summer season.

With no chocolate on top, the crispy biscuit stem can be enjoyed as is, or dipped in ice cream.

The product contains about 60 pieces per box and will be available until around August.

The company has no plans to sell a chocolate-free version of its other signature sweet, Takenoko no Sato, or Chococones.