Japanese Rail Firm’s Spacia X Service Begins Operations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Spacia X arrives at Asakusa Station in Taito Ward, Tokyo, at 7:34 a.m. on Saturday.

Tobu Railway Co. began operating its new express train, Spacia X, on Saturday.

Following a special ceremony, the first train — laden with railroad fans — pulled out of Asakusa Station in Tokyo on the Tobu Skytree Line at 7:50 a.m.

Spacia X is the successor to Limited Express Spacia, which had operated since 1990.

With a total of 212 seats, the new train offers six types of seating, including luxurious cockpit-style seating from which passengers can enjoy panoramic views through windows in the front and sides of the rail cars. The special seating is available for an additional fee of ¥12,180.

The express train operates between Asakusa and Tobu Nikko as well as Kinugawa Onsen stations in Tochigi Prefecture.