- COMPANIES
Japanese Rail Firm’s Spacia X Service Begins Operations
11:20 JST, July 16, 2023
Tobu Railway Co. began operating its new express train, Spacia X, on Saturday.
Following a special ceremony, the first train — laden with railroad fans — pulled out of Asakusa Station in Tokyo on the Tobu Skytree Line at 7:50 a.m.
Spacia X is the successor to Limited Express Spacia, which had operated since 1990.
With a total of 212 seats, the new train offers six types of seating, including luxurious cockpit-style seating from which passengers can enjoy panoramic views through windows in the front and sides of the rail cars. The special seating is available for an additional fee of ¥12,180.
The express train operates between Asakusa and Tobu Nikko as well as Kinugawa Onsen stations in Tochigi Prefecture.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s SoftBank to Develop Own Generative AI Platform
-
Nations Work Together to Counter Influence of Apple, Google
-
Tech Regulation / Apple ‘Respectfully Disagrees’ with Japanese Proposals
-
Hurdles Remain Over Japan’s Adoption of New Alzheimer’s Drug
-
Govt Asks Households, Businesses in TEPCO Service Area to Conserve Power
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.