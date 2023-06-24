- COMPANIES
SBI Completes Tender Offer for Shinsei Bank
12:55 JST, June 24, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. on Friday completed a tender offer for its SBI Shinsei Bank unit.
SBI Shinsei Bank will hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting as early as August to buy its shares held by general shareholders for ¥2,800 per share, the same buying price set for the tender offer, so that the bank can go private. SBI Shinsei Bank is currently listed on the Standard section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The planned delisting is aimed at allowing the bank to make flexible management decisions and easing the way for it to deal with the repayment of some ¥350 billion in public funds injected into the bank in the past.
If it stays listed, the bank needs to repay public funds through purchases of its shares held by the government.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyota Makes History By Entering Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle in Race
-
Electricity Prices to Rise Up to 2,700 Yen in Japan in June
-
Japan Plans to Increase Foreign Visitors for Non-Tourism Purposes
-
Japanese Railway Car Makers Step Up Overseas Offensive
-
Toyota to Receive ¥120 Billion Subsidy for EV Batteries
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa