Sony Group Unit to Build Plant in Kumamoto
9:30 JST, June 24, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. President Terushi Shimizu on Friday said that the land the company plans to acquire in Kumamoto Prefecture will be the site of a planned image sensor plant.
The unit of Sony Group Corp. is moving to buy the 27,000-square-meter land in the city of Koshi, Kumamoto Prefecture. The acquisition is expected to be completed by year-end.
Sony Semiconductor plans to invest about ¥900 billion over the three years from fiscal 2024. Shimizu said the money will mainly be spent on plant expansion. Sony Group is aggressive in investments as it aims to secure a 60% share in the global market of image sensors in value.
