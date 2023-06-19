Japan Post, Yamato Announce Small-Package Business Tie-Up

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The logo of the Japan Post Group is seen in Tokyo

Japan Post Holdings and Yamato Holdings plan to collaborate in the delivery of small packages, the firms announced Monday.

Mail and small packages handled by Yamato will be integrated into the Japan Post service, with the Japan Post side taking charge of deliveries. The move is aimed at addressing a serious shortage of labor in the delivery logistics field and improving the efficiency of the delivery system.