Sumitomo Mitsui, CCC Unveil Name of Unified Point Program
11:50 JST, June 14, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Culture Convenience Club Co. said Tuesday that their integrated loyalty point program will inherit the name of Sumitomo Mitsui’s V Point and the yellow and blue logo colors of CCC’s T-Point.
The number of users stands at 126 million for T-Point and 20 million for the current V Point program.
Through the merger of the two programs, scheduled for spring 2024, the two companies aim to catch up with rivals, including Rakuten Group Inc., which now take the lead in the loyalty point program market.
People joining the integrated program will be able to gain and use points at some 150,000 T-Point member stores and member stores of international credit card brand Visa.
The new V Point program “will feature the advantages of the two existing programs and can be used anywhere,” Sumitomo Mitsui President Jun Ota said at a press conference Tuesday.
