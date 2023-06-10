- COMPANIES
JAL Unveils Special Plane for Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary
9:10 JST, June 10, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan Airlines unveiled Friday an aircraft specially painted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort.
The colorfully decorated aircraft features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Disney characters in special costumes.
Since the opening of the Tokyo Disneyland theme park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, in 1983, JAL has been an official sponsor for Tokyo Disney Resort, also including sister park Tokyo DisneySea and facilities such as hotels.
It is the fifth time for JAL to introduce a special aircraft in collaboration with Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort.
“We’d like to welcome many guests to Tokyo Disney Resort from all over Japan,” JAL President Yuji Akasaka said at an event to unveil the special plane, held at a hangar at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Friday morning.
In the special aircraft, passengers can also enjoy headrest covers and paper cups with special designs featuring Disney characters.
JAL began to operate the special plane Friday afternoon, offering a flight leaving and returning to Haneda.
Until around April next year, the airline will use the aircraft for flights connecting Haneda with six other airports in Japan.
The six are New Chitose Airport in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Osaka International Airport, better known as Itami airport, straddling the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, Hiroshima Airport in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, Fukuoka Airport and Kagoshima Airport in the southwestern prefectures of Fukuoka and Kagoshima, and Naha Airport in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.
