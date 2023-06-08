- COMPANIES
Japanese Banks Keen to Use Generative AI
11:34 JST, June 8, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Three major Japanese banking groups are counting on generative artificial intelligence to boost work efficiency.
Some 45,000 employees at Mizuho Financial Group Inc., excluding those involved in overseas and securities operations, will start using generative AI in mid-June.
Generative AI is expected to help create example sentences for email as well as documents on loan proposals and contracts. It will also be used to make inquiries about administrative procedures.
In the medium- to long-term, the new technology may be used for system development, programming and automation of call center operations.
Workers will become able to focus on consulting and other operations requiring skills unique to humans if generative AI improves work efficiency, executives said.
