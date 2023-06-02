In-person Job Interviews with Students on Rise

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — More and more firms are shifting back to in-person job interviews with college students after the government last month downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk infectious disease category.

Japanese firms Thursday began full-fledged activities to hire college students graduating in spring 2024. June 1 is the government-set date for firms to start hiring processes for students expected to graduate in spring of the following year.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will hold job interviews mainly face-to-face, a public relations official said.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. will not set up partitions to prevent droplet infections at face-to-face interview sites. It stopped recommending online interviews for students living far from in-person interview sites.

All Nippon Airways kicked off its first round of interviews online. The airline expects to boost the number of students hired by some seven-fold from the previous year’s 91 as the company resumes hiring of flight attendants after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic.