Department Stores Prepare for Summer Gifting Season

Mitsukoshi department store is seen in Tokyo on July 25, 2007.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — This year’s summer gift-giving season has arrived in Japan, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.’s flagship Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi department store in Tokyo opening a dedicated in-store area on Wednesday.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. will begin in-store sales of such gifts on Thursday, while Sogo & Seibu Co.’s Seibu Ikebukuro department store and Takashimaya Co.’s Nihonbashi department store will launch sales on June 6 and June 8, respectively.