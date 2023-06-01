- COMPANIES
Department Stores Prepare for Summer Gifting Season
12:45 JST, June 1, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — This year’s summer gift-giving season has arrived in Japan, with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.’s flagship Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi department store in Tokyo opening a dedicated in-store area on Wednesday.
Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. will begin in-store sales of such gifts on Thursday, while Sogo & Seibu Co.’s Seibu Ikebukuro department store and Takashimaya Co.’s Nihonbashi department store will launch sales on June 6 and June 8, respectively.
