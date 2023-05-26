Marugame Udon Suspends 2 Dishes after Frog Found

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)—Udon noodle restaurant chain operator Marugame Udon Inc. said Thursday that it will suspend sales of two udon dishes with fresh vegetables for a while, after a frog was discovered in one of the dishes served at a restaurant in southwestern Japan.

The frog incident occurred at the restaurant in the city of Isahaya, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Sunday.

In response, the chain operator suspended sales of some dishes containing a fresh vegetable mixed salad from Tuesday to Thursday, while inspecting its suppliers’ factories that handle vegetables.

“We will thoroughly implement quality control and consider resuming sales (of the dishes),” the company said in a statement.