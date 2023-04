Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Wednesday it returned to the black for the first time in three years in fiscal 2022.

The railway operator posted a group net profit of ¥219,417 million for the year through last month, against the previous year’s red ink of ¥51,928 million.