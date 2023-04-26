Toyota to Expand System of Shorter Working Hours for Parents

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota Motor Corp. headquarters

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to expand the scope of a system under which employees with children can work shorter hours from June.

The system enables eligible employees to start work later or leave work early so they can do the school run, among other reasons.

Currently, the system is offered to full-time employees with children in the fourth grade of elementary school and younger and other employees with children up to three years old.

Under the expanded system, all employees, including part-time and non-regular workers, with children up to 18 years old will be eligible.

Toyota announced plans to introduce measures to help employees balance work and childcare during the annual shunto spring wage negotiations this year.

The new system will be rolled out from June and will be implemented company-wide by July.