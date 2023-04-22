Airline Reservations Surge for Golden Week

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Airplanes are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo in February.

Airlines announced Friday current booking results for the upcoming Golden Week holiday season, which will run April 29 to May 7. With COVID-19 set to be downgraded to a Category V infectious disease on May 8, international flights are seeing more than double the number of bookings compared to last year.

International flight reservations for All Nippon Airways Co. rose 170%, reaching 152,309 passengers, while the JAL Group reported a 140% increase in bookings, totaling 146,380 passengers. Bookings for both airlines have recovered to about 60% of their pre-pandemic levels.

As for domestic flights, ANA’s bookings are up 30% from last year, at 932,696 passengers, while bookings for the JAL Group are up 10%, at 827,152 passengers.