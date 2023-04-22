- COMPANIES
Airline Reservations Surge for Golden Week
14:57 JST, April 22, 2023
Airlines announced Friday current booking results for the upcoming Golden Week holiday season, which will run April 29 to May 7. With COVID-19 set to be downgraded to a Category V infectious disease on May 8, international flights are seeing more than double the number of bookings compared to last year.
International flight reservations for All Nippon Airways Co. rose 170%, reaching 152,309 passengers, while the JAL Group reported a 140% increase in bookings, totaling 146,380 passengers. Bookings for both airlines have recovered to about 60% of their pre-pandemic levels.
As for domestic flights, ANA’s bookings are up 30% from last year, at 932,696 passengers, while bookings for the JAL Group are up 10%, at 827,152 passengers.
