JP Bank VP Tanigaki to Head Insurance Arm

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan Post Insurance Co. said Wednesday that it will appoint Japan Post Bank Executive Vice President Kunio Tanigaki as its next president.

Tanigaki, 63, will succeed current Japan Post Insurance President Tetsuya Senda, 62, who will leave the post to take over the presidency of mail and parcel delivery company Japan Post Co. from Kazuhide Kinugawa, 65. Both appointments will take effect in June.

Japan Post Insurance, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post are all part of the Japan Post Holdings Co. group.

Senda took the helm of Japan Post Insurance, and Kinugawa that of Japan Post, following the resignation of their predecessors to take responsibility for improper sales of life insurance products that came to light in 2019.

The group will carry out the leadership changes after mostly completing the reforms of its corporate culture, launched in response to the scandal.

Japan Post Holdings President Hiroya Masuda, 71, who, along with Senda and Kinugawa, assumed his current position following the scandal, will stay on. Japan Post Bank President Norito Ikeda, 75, will also remain in the current post.

Both Tanigaki and Senda joined in 1984 the former Posts and Telecommunications Ministry, now the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, which ran the national postal services before the Japan Post group was created.

Tanigaki assumed the post of executive vice president of Japan Post Bank in November 2021 after taking up major posts including executive officer at Japan Post Holdings and deputy president of Japan Post Insurance.

Senda filled key posts such as executive officer and deputy president at Japan Post Insurance before becoming president of the company in January 2020.