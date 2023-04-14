JR West to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Trains

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — West Japan Railway Co. , or JR West, has said it will develop trains powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The company plans to introduce such trains in the 2030s, aiming to replace about 450 diesel train cars with them in the future.

A hydrogen fueling station will be set up at a cargo station in the western city of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture. It will provide hydrogen to not only JR West’s hydrogen-powered trains but also hydrogen buses and trucks of other companies.

JR West will cooperate with local governments and companies for the utilization of hydrogen.