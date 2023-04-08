Toyota Aims to Release 10 EV Models by 2026

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Toyota Motor Corp. announced Friday that it plans to release 10 electric vehicle models by 2026 to sell 1.5 million EVs a year.

The goal is part of the Japanese automaker’s plan, announced in December 2021, to release 30 EV models by 2030 to boost its annual EV sales to 3.5 million units globally.

“The most important thing for Toyota is to pursue the [path] of making ever-better cars,” Koji Sato, who assumed the post of president at the company on Saturday, said at a press briefing in Tokyo.

“As president, I’d like to focus my attention on team management,” said Sato, who took over from Akio Toyoda, who became chairman.