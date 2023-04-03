- COMPANIES
NTT East, West Internet Connection Services Partially Disrupted
11:09 JST, April 3, 2023
NTT East and NTT West announced Monday that some of their internet connection services using fiber-optic lines have been unavailable since around 7:10 a.m. on the same day.
The situation is believed to be due to equipment failure, and the companies are working quickly to restore the equipment.
The connection services are called Flet’s Hikari, and they include “Hikari Denwa,” an optical IP phone service.
In the areas covered by NTT East, disruptions have been reported in Tokyo, Hokkaido and Kanagawa prefectures. In NTT West areas, the impact has been reported in Osaka, Ishikawa and Ehime prefectures.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- ‘Iron Chef’ Kenichi Chen Dies at Age 67
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression
- Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers over Sea of Japan
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has High Hopes for Japan’s Support, Leadership