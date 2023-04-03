NTT East, West Internet Connection Services Partially Disrupted



NTT East

NTT East and NTT West announced Monday that some of their internet connection services using fiber-optic lines have been unavailable since around 7:10 a.m. on the same day.

The situation is believed to be due to equipment failure, and the companies are working quickly to restore the equipment.

The connection services are called Flet’s Hikari, and they include “Hikari Denwa,” an optical IP phone service.

In the areas covered by NTT East, disruptions have been reported in Tokyo, Hokkaido and Kanagawa prefectures. In NTT West areas, the impact has been reported in Osaka, Ishikawa and Ehime prefectures.