EVA Air Resumes Regular Service Between Japan’s Komatsu Airport and Taipei After 3 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A flight from Taiwan arrives at Komatsu Airport in Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday.

EVA Airways Corp. on Saturday resumed a regular service between Komatsu Airport in Ishikawa Prefecture and Taipei for the first time in about three years.

Previously, the firm had only been operating flights five days a week, but the service was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reintroduction of the regular service, with daily flights, has been welcomed by local stakeholders.

Representatives from Ishikawa and Fukui prefectures greeted inbound travelers in the arrival lobby on the day, holding banners to welcome visitors to the region. The Saturday flight arrived at around 10:25 a.m., and the lobby bustled as tourists completed their entry procedures.

A 35-year-old woman from Taiwan, visiting as part of a tour with her sister, said, “I’m looking forward to seeing the cherry blossoms.” The women plan to visit tourist sites in the Hokuriku region and Gifu prefecture.

Domestic users also welcomed the regular service. An English teacher living in Kanazawa who returned to Taiwan for the first time in about three years to see her parents via Kansai International Airport was able to return on the Komatsu-Taipei flight. “It’s really convenient, and saves time,” the woman said. “It was great to see my parents looking healthy.”