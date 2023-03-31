Toyota Launches 1st Fully Electric Lexus Model

Courtesy of Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s RZ, the firm’s first fully electric Lexus model

Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday launched its first fully electric Lexus model — the RZ.

In addition to Japan, the firm will market the vehicle in China, the United States and European countries, with the aim of selling about 32,000 units worldwide annually.

Toyota plans for all Lexus brand vehicles to be fully electric by 2035, positioning the RZ as “a model that will mark the starting point of the transformation.”

The RZ is a sport-utility vehicle and employs the same chassis as Toyota’s first mass-produced EV, the bZ4X.

According to Toyota, the RZ is stable to drive and comfortable to ride thanks to a more rigid body and a lower center of gravity.

The RZ has a single-charge driving range of 494 kilometers and is priced at ¥8.8 million. Five-hundred RZ “special” models also are available at a cost of ¥9.4 million.

Toyota is expanding its EV-related services in conjunction with the launch and is offering a free-of-charge charger-installation service for people who buy an RZ.

The company also plans to newly establish directly managed battery-charging stations at 100 commercial facilities and other locations nationwide by 2030, where Lexus owners will enjoy priority usage.