Toto Eyes Washlet Toilet Seat Production in Germany

FRANKFURT (Jiji Press) — Major Japanese sanitary ware maker Toto Ltd. is considering building a plant in Germany to manufacture its Washlet toilet seats equipped with a warm-water spray for sales in Europe, its president said Monday.

Toto aims to push up its overseas sales to make up over 50% of the total sales by 2030, Toto President Noriaki Kiyota told Jiji Press at the site of an ongoing international trade fair for housing equipment in Frankfurt.

Currently, Toto makes products for the European market at a plant in India.

“Ultimately, we will make products in the countries where they are used,” he said, stressing that his company aims to promote local production.