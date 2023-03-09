JAL Cancels Discount Sale for Domestic Fights after Website Failure

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Airlines airplanes are seen at Haneda Airport in December 2020.

Japan Airlines Co. announced Thursday that it has canceled its “JAL Smiles Campaign” discount sale for domestic flights that started on the day. The company decided to cancel the sale because of a high number of website hits, which made it difficult to connection to the website and make reservations for flights.

In addition to tickets for April and May, which went on sale on the day, sales for June tickets, which were scheduled to go on sale three days later, were also canceled.