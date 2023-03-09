- COMPANIES
JAL Cancels Discount Sale for Domestic Fights after Website Failure
17:52 JST, March 9, 2023
Japan Airlines Co. announced Thursday that it has canceled its “JAL Smiles Campaign” discount sale for domestic flights that started on the day. The company decided to cancel the sale because of a high number of website hits, which made it difficult to connection to the website and make reservations for flights.
In addition to tickets for April and May, which went on sale on the day, sales for June tickets, which were scheduled to go on sale three days later, were also canceled.
