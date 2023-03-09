JAL Website Fails Amid Surge in Access Due to 6,600 Yen Campaign

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan Airlines airplanes are seen at Haneda Airport in December 2020.

Japan Airlines announced Thursday that customers were having difficulty connecting to its website. Reservations and ticket purchases for both domestic and international flights were unavailable for the time being. The company said that it has not yet determined when the system will be restored.

JAL launched a discount sale called “JAL Smiles Campaign” from midnight on the day, offering tickets for all domestic routes at a flat rate of 6,600 yen per one-way flight, and access to the website surged, according to the company. The company said that no sign a cyber-attack has been detected, and that it is hurrying to determine the cause.