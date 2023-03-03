Unmanned Flying Car Makes Test Flight over Osaka for 1st Time

An unmanned flying car flew over Osaka Prefecture for the first time in a test flight on Thursday.

The Mizushima Aero and Space Industry Cluster Study Group conducted the test over the banks of the Yodo River, which flows between Hirakata and Takatsuki in the prefecture, with cooperation from the Hirakata city government.

The group, known as MASC, is an entity based in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, that aims to commercialize flying vehicles.

The two-passenger EHang216 weighs 680 kilograms and uses eight electric propellers to get airborne.

Flying cars are expected to be used as a means of transportation at the Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025.