Another Video Surfaces of Sushiro Customer Tampering with Food

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Sushiro restaurant sign

A video of a Sushiro restaurant customer spraying alcohol disinfectant on sushi as it moved on the conveyor belt has been circulating on social media, the restaurant chain’s operator Akindo Sushiro Co. said Friday.

The video, which is thought to have been posted in November, shows the person spraying the liquid toward the plates on the conveyor belt several times at the chain’s Hikarinomori-ten restaurant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture.

“We will handle this situation as both a criminal and civil offense,” said a company official.

In light of the video, all disinfectant sprays have been removed from tables.

The company said it has already spoken to the police about the incident.