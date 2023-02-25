- COMPANIES
Another Video Surfaces of Sushiro Customer Tampering with Food
15:28 JST, February 25, 2023
A video of a Sushiro restaurant customer spraying alcohol disinfectant on sushi as it moved on the conveyor belt has been circulating on social media, the restaurant chain’s operator Akindo Sushiro Co. said Friday.
The video, which is thought to have been posted in November, shows the person spraying the liquid toward the plates on the conveyor belt several times at the chain’s Hikarinomori-ten restaurant in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture.
“We will handle this situation as both a criminal and civil offense,” said a company official.
In light of the video, all disinfectant sprays have been removed from tables.
The company said it has already spoken to the police about the incident.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Adopts Plan to Make Maximum Use of Nuclear Power
-
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Stop Development of MSJ Airplane
-
Department Stores Turn Fateful Corner Amid Closures
-
Japan Restaurant Chain Giants Resume Efforts to Grow Overseas
-
BOJ Governor Nominee Kazuo Ueda: “Necessary for Monetary Easing to Continue”
JN ACCESS RANKING