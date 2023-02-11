- COMPANIES
Railway Company to Open Metaverse Museum
10:28 JST, February 11, 2023
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. (Nishitetsu) is set to open the Nishitetsu-verse, a museum in the metaverse exhibiting train cars and buses, on Feb. 25.
The railway company said it will be the first such museum in Japan, and hopes to gain more Nishitetsu fans and museum visitors.
Visitors of the Nishitetsu-verse will be able to navigate the museum using their avatars and view 3D models of the train cars and buses. The avatars will also be able to sit in the driver’s seat and operate the doors, turn on the lights and use the bus fare monitor.
The museum can be accessed through the Nishitetsu official website or app for free. The company plans to add games and other features to the metaverse museum, as well as use it to hold online events.
“We hope to expand our customer base by providing an opportunity for younger people to become familiar with Nishitetsu trains and buses,” President Koichi Hayashida said.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Foreign Tourists Key to Japan’s Economic Recovery from Pandemic
-
Some Japanese companies paying ‘inflation allowances’ to support staff
-
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Stop Development of MSJ Airplane
-
Department Stores Turn Fateful Corner Amid Closures
-
Honda Contracts with JAXA to Develop Power Supply on Moon
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Govt Set to Legalize Medical Marijuana
- Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
- Morioka, Fukuoka among 52 Places to Go in N.Y. Times List
- German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche
- S. Korean Fantasy Saga Rakes in Record-high Deal for Overseas Rights