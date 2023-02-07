Honda’s N-Box Stays Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in Jan.

Courtesy of Honda Motor Co.

Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box minivehicle

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling vehicle in Japan for the fifth month in a row in January, industry data showed Monday.

Sales of the N-Box rose 3.0% from a year earlier to 19,792 units.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Yaris subcompact came second, with sales of 14,772 units, followed by Toyota’s Corolla, with 14,463 units, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.