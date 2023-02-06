  • COMPANIES

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Stop Development of MSJ Airplane

Mitsubishi Space Jet test aircraft landing at an airport in Aichi Prefecture in March 2020.

18:05 JST, February 6, 2023

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to stop development of the Mitsubishi Space Jet (MSJ), a domestically produced airplane. After about 15 years of development, the company is believed to have decided that the aircraft is no longer expected to be profitable.

