Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plans to Stop Development of MSJ Airplane
18:05 JST, February 6, 2023
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to stop development of the Mitsubishi Space Jet (MSJ), a domestically produced airplane. After about 15 years of development, the company is believed to have decided that the aircraft is no longer expected to be profitable.
