Nissan, Renault to Meet Press Mon. on Partnership Review

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nissan Motor Co.’s headquarters in Yokohama

Paris —Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. and its French partner, Renault SA, said Thursday that they will hold a joint press conference in London on Monday.

During this conference, which will also be joined by another Japanese partner, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. , the automakers will present “the agreements defining the new foundations for their partnership,” they said.

The conference will be live-streamed. It will start at 8:30 a.m. local time and GMT, or 5:30 p.m. Japan time.

Nissan and Renault on Monday released a statement on their new partnership for owning an equity stake of 15 pct in each other. Renault plans to reduce its stake in Nissan from 43.4 pct to 15 pct, the same size as Nissan’s current stake in its French counterpart.