Tokyo Disneyland operator to raise wages by 7%

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Disneyland resort staff members wearing protective masks greet visitors during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland along with Tokyo DisneySea in July 2020.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Oriental Land Co. , the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea theme parks, said Monday that it will raise wages for its employees by an average of around 7%, effective on April 1.

Some 21,800 workers, including part-timers known as cast members, will be subject to the wage increases. It will be the first time for Oriental Land to raise wages across the board since April 2017.

Following the hikes, the starting monthly salary for a new full-time employee will be raised by ¥20,000 to ¥238,000. The hourly wage for a cast member will be increased by ¥80 to between ¥1,140 and ¥1,530.

Oriental Land decided to raise wages “with a view to ensuring that employees can work with a sense of security and unleash their respective potential to an even greater degree,” according to a statement released on its website.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ¥60,062 million for April-December last year, marking the first profit for the nine-month period in three years. It posted a loss of ¥1,152 million for the same period of 2021.

Sales grew by some 1.8-fold from a year before to ¥351,025 million.

The number of visitors to the theme parks increased mainly thanks to the easing of admission restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Japanese government’s tourism promotion campaign.

Christmas-related events and a new night show at DisneySea were popular, and new goods featuring Disney characters also sold well.