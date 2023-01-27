Japan’s Industry Body Eyes ¥7 Tril. Investment for Power Grids

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A Japanese power industry body has drafted a plan to invest around ¥6 trillion to ¥7 trillion for the development of power grids, with the view to promoting the use of renewable energy.

The Organization for Cross-Regional Coordination of Transmission Operators is made up of the country’s power utilities and is tasked with coordinating power supply.

The draft plan includes a project to lay new submarine cables between Hokkaido and Honshu so that electricity can be transferred across regional borders to cover possible power shortages in the Tokyo metropolitan area.