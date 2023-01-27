- COMPANIES
Japan’s Industry Body Eyes ¥7 Tril. Investment for Power Grids
10:30 JST, January 27, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A Japanese power industry body has drafted a plan to invest around ¥6 trillion to ¥7 trillion for the development of power grids, with the view to promoting the use of renewable energy.
The Organization for Cross-Regional Coordination of Transmission Operators is made up of the country’s power utilities and is tasked with coordinating power supply.
The draft plan includes a project to lay new submarine cables between Hokkaido and Honshu so that electricity can be transferred across regional borders to cover possible power shortages in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING