Solaseed Unveils New Pokemon Jet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A model airplane displays Pokemon livery.

MIYAZAKI (Jiji Press) — Solaseed Air unveiled a model of its second special jet featuring characters from the popular anime and game series “Pocket Monster,” aka Pokemon, at the Miyazaki prefectural government office in Miyazaki on Wednesday.

The Japanese carrier will operate the special aircraft for three years from early March on 14 routes, including one between Miyazaki and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

The special aircraft is part of a collaboration project between the prefecture and the Pokemon series developer, Pokemon Co.

Characters painted on the plane will include Nassy and Alola Nassy, both designated as “Miyazaki-loving” characters.