ANA, JAL log 5-fold rise in intl passengers during holidays
16:47 JST, January 8, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines each reported on Friday a fivefold increase in international flight passengers during the year-end and New Year’s holiday period.
The passenger number between Dec. 28 and Thursday reached some 140,000 at ANA, up 5.8-fold from a year before, and 142,400 at JAL, up fivefold. Both were about half the levels marked in fiscal 2019, before the spread of the novel coronavirus.
