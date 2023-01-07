Japan Post to release stamps with QR codes to access music

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A stamp with a QR code that can be scanned to access music on a smartphone

Japan Post Co. plans to launch stamps with QR codes that can be scanned to access music on a popular music streaming service.

The stamps, which are the first of their kind in Japan, will be available to buy from Feb. 15, Japan Post announced on Friday.

The QR code is revealed when a seal on the stamp is peeled off. People that scan the code will be able to access 39 songs on the music streaming service Spotify, including hits from the 1960s selected by Japan Post.

Pink daisies, which are associated with gratitude in Japan, are depicted on the stamps. Japan Post hopes the design helps to boost demand for letter sending ahead of graduation season and the start of the school year.

A Japan Post representative said, “For those people approaching a turning point this spring, we hope they use the stamps to convey their feelings to others.”

A sheet of three ¥84 stamps is priced at ¥500, including tax.