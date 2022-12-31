PayPay launches ‘otoshidama’ gift service

Courtesy of PayPay Corp.

PayPay’s “otoshidama” gift service is seen on the mobile payment company’s app.

Mobile payment giant PayPay Corp. is offering a service for electronically sending “otoshidama,” cash gifts that are usually given to children at New Year.

Through Jan. 5, PayPay users will be able to send money and a message adorned with seasonal motifs.

According to the company, the number of person-to-person remittances processed on Jan. 1-3 was more than double that of the same period last year. The increase was partly attributed to the fact that fewer people returned to their hometowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“We want this service to be used across all generations,” a PayPay spokesperson said.